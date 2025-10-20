Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew Serve Weapons Training (NMCB-3) [Image 12 of 19]

    Crew Serve Weapons Training (NMCB-3)

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. (Oct. 22, 2025) –Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 prepare to fire an M2 machine gun during crew-served weapons training at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.The training enhances combat effectiveness and reinforces the battalion’s expeditionary readiness. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and consistently trains on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

