Crew Serve Weapons Training (NMCB-3)

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. (Oct. 22, 2025) –Construction Electrician Constructionman Diego Soza, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, fires a M203 grenade launcher during crew-served weapons training at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The training enhances combat effectiveness and reinforces the battalion’s expeditionary readiness. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and consistently trains on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)