Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award

Mykel Travis, Davis-Monthan Youth Center youth programmer, receives the MAYTAG Dependable Leader Award on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Davis-Monthan during a ceremony held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2025. The award underscored Travis’ commitment to service, mentorship and building opportunities for the next generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)