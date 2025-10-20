Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    Mykel Travis, Davis-Monthan Youth Center youth programmer, is recognized for his dedication to the youth center and its children with the MAYTAG Dependable Leader Award during a ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2025. Travis’ commitment to the youth center reinforced the foundation of family support that keeps the Air Force mission running strong. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9366744
    VIRIN: 251017-F-AD704-1034
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 835.89 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award
    Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award
    Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award
    Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CDC
    dmafb
    taking care of airmen
    youth center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download