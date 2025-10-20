Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mykel Travis, Davis-Monthan Youth Center youth programmer, is recognized for his dedication to the youth center and its children with the MAYTAG Dependable Leader Award during a ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2025. Travis’ commitment to the youth center reinforced the foundation of family support that keeps the Air Force mission running strong. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)