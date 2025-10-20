MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Working Dog Rudy is honored during their retirement ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 20, 2025. The 21st Security Forces Squadron celebrated the careers of the two canines for their years of loyal service, including deployments to Africa and the Middle East and U.S. Secret Service missions protecting national leaders. Rudy and Toro supported operations across multiple military bases, providing vital explosive detection and security for Space Base Delta 1. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)