Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Military Working Dogs Rudy and Torro are honored during their retirement ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 20, 2025. The 21st Security Forces Squadron celebrated the careers of the two canines for their years of loyal service, including deployments to Africa and the Middle East and U.S. Secret Service missions protecting national leaders. Rudy and Toro supported operations across multiple military bases, providing vital explosive detection and security for Space Base Delta 1. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 11:25
    Photo ID: 9366546
    VIRIN: 251021-F-JC347-1059
    Resolution: 8026x5351
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB
    MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB
    MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB
    MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB
    MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB
    MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB
    MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB
    MWD Rudy and Torro retirement ceremony at Peterson SFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21 SFS
    Peterson SFB
    Space Base Delta 1
    Military Working Dog
    Retirement
    MWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download