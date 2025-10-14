U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E), walk in formation during the WWBn-E semiquincentennial run challenge held on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2025. The event was hosted to conclude a 250-mile running goal in celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9366473
|VIRIN:
|251017-M-AG272-1056
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Semiquincentenial run challenge [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Hunter Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.