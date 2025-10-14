Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Semiquincentenial run challenge [Image 6 of 6]

    Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Semiquincentenial run challenge

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Brock 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E), walk in formation during the WWBn-E semiquincentennial run challenge held on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2025. The event was hosted to conclude a 250-mile running goal in celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 10:25
    Photo ID: 9366473
    VIRIN: 251017-M-AG272-1056
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    WWBn-E
    Recovery
    USMC
    Semiquincentenial

