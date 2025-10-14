Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Semiquincentenial run challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E), walk in formation during the WWBn-E semiquincentennial run challenge held on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2025. The event was hosted to conclude a 250-mile running goal in celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)