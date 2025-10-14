Sgt. Major James Wood, Support Element Leader, U.S. Army Field Band. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Pocetti)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 09:48
|Photo ID:
|9366465
|VIRIN:
|190926-A-VS149-1001
|Resolution:
|3502x4378
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|LANSING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Major James Wood - Support Element Leader - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Anthony Pocetti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.