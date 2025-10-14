Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Martin - Production Manager - U.S. Army Field Band [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Martin - Production Manager - U.S. Army Field Band

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Pocetti 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Martin, Production Manager, U.S. Army Field Band (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Pocetti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 09:48
    Photo ID: 9366463
    VIRIN: 250929-A-VS149-1005
    Resolution: 5306x6633
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Martin - Production Manager - U.S. Army Field Band [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Anthony Pocetti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Blount - Tour Coordinator - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot
    Master Sgt. Pamela Daniels - Producer - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot
    Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Martin - Production Manager - U.S. Army Field Band
    Sgt. Major James Wood - Support Element Leader - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot
    Master Sgt. Lauren Urquhart - Production Element Leader - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot
    Master Sgt. David Parks - Supply - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    producer
    Army Field Band
    production
    Army Music
    Courtney Martin
    Production Manager

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download