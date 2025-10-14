Date Taken: 09.29.2025 Date Posted: 10.21.2025 09:48 Photo ID: 9366463 VIRIN: 250929-A-VS149-1005 Resolution: 5306x6633 Size: 6.51 MB Location: US Hometown: STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Martin - Production Manager - U.S. Army Field Band [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Anthony Pocetti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.