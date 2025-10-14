Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Martin, Production Manager, U.S. Army Field Band (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Pocetti)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 09:48
|Photo ID:
|9366463
|VIRIN:
|250929-A-VS149-1005
|Resolution:
|5306x6633
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Martin - Production Manager - U.S. Army Field Band [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Anthony Pocetti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.