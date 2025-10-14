CJCS Visits Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine visited Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, Oct. 19, 2025, to meet with and hear from service members, receive a critical Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) future warfighting briefing, and fly as part of a demonstration. During the flight demonstration, Gen. Caine flew an F-16C along with U.S. Navy Capt. Christopher A. Papaioanu, former Top Gun Commanding Officer, who also piloted an F-16C. The visit was in conjunction with a Navy 250th recognition event led by the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth along with Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan at which the indomitable warfighting spirit of NAWDC and the Joint Force were on full display. (DOD photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist James Mullen)