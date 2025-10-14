Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS Visits Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center [Image 1 of 4]

    CJCS Visits Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center

    FALLON, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer James Mullen 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine visited Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, Oct. 19, 2025, to meet with and hear from service members, receive a critical Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) future warfighting briefing, and fly as part of a demonstration. During the flight demonstration, Gen. Caine flew an F-16C along with U.S. Navy Capt. Christopher A. Papaioanu, former Top Gun Commanding Officer, who also piloted an F-16C. The visit was in conjunction with a Navy 250th recognition event led by the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth along with Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan at which the indomitable warfighting spirit of NAWDC and the Joint Force were on full display. (DOD photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist James Mullen)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    VIRIN: 251019-D-ON707-2228
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Visits Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center [Image 4 of 4], by CPO James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

