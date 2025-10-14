Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines and Sailors prepare to execute the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration [Image 4 of 4]

    Marines and Sailors prepare to execute the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Jared D. Mueller, command master chief of Amphibious Squadron 1, speaks to Marines and Sailors before an amphibious capabilities demonstration aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy–Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness — capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)

    This work, Marines and Sailors prepare to execute the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Stephanie Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

