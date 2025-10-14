Marines and Sailors prepare to execute the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col Caleb Hyatt, commanding officer of 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks to Marines and Sailors before an amphibious capabilities demonstration aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy–Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness — capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)