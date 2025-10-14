Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    500th MIB-T Continues U.S.-Philippines Partnership with PSC [Image 5 of 8]

    500th MIB-T Continues U.S.-Philippines Partnership with PSC

    PHILIPPINES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Santiago Rivera, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Enlisted Advisor, alongside Johnny Moncada, Pacific Liaison Detachment Officer-Philippines and Mark Miller, Engagements Officer, meet with Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Peter B. Burgonio, Presidential Security Command Commanding General, among several PA leaders, to discuss the continued military intelligence partnership, bolstering capabilities and deterrence initiatives at Malacanang Palace, Philippines, August 12, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 20:48
    Location: PH
