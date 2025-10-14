500th MIB-T Continues U.S.-Philippines Partnership with PSC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Santiago Rivera, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Enlisted Advisor, alongside Johnny Moncada, Pacific Liaison Detachment Officer-Philippines and Mark Miller, Engagements Officer, meet with Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Peter B. Burgonio, Presidential Security Command Commanding General, among several PA leaders, to discuss the continued military intelligence partnership, bolstering capabilities and deterrence initiatives at Malacanang Palace, Philippines, August 12, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)