Stronger Together: 500th MIB-T and AFP J2 Strengthen Ties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Santiago Rivera, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Enlisted Advisor, alongside Johnny Moncada, Pacific Liaison Detachment Officer-Philippines and Mark Miller, Engagements Officer, meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines Brig Gen. Harold Anthony F. Pascua, AFP Deputy J2, among several PA leaders, to discuss the continued military intelligence partnership, bolstering capabilities and deterrence initiatives at CIG Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines, August 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)