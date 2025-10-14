U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, meets with Armed Forces of the Philippines Brig. Gen. Harold Anthony F. Pascua, AFP Deputy J2, among several PA leaders, to discuss the continued military intelligence partnership, bolstering capabilities and deterrence initiatives at CIG Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines, August 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 20:39
|Photo ID:
|9366196
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-UU257-9331
|Resolution:
|5283x3524
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stronger Together: 500th MIB-T and AFP J2 Strengthen Ties [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.