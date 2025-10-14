Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    500th MIB-T Strengthens Partnership with PA Intelligence Regiment [Image 9 of 13]

    500th MIB-T Strengthens Partnership with PA Intelligence Regiment

    PHILIPPINES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, meets with Philippine Army Brig. Gen. Gilbert R. Ombos, Intelligence Regiment Commander, among several PA leaders, to discuss the continued military intelligence partnership, bolstering capabilities and deterrence initiatives at Fort Andres Bonifacio, Taguig City, Philippines, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 20:26
    Photo ID: 9366186
    VIRIN: 250811-A-UU257-8793
    Location: PH
