500th MIB-T Strengthens Partnership with PA Intelligence Regiment

U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, meets with Philippine Army Brig. Gen. Gilbert R. Ombos, Intelligence Regiment Commander, among several PA leaders, to discuss the continued military intelligence partnership, bolstering capabilities and deterrence initiatives at Fort Andres Bonifacio, Taguig City, Philippines, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
