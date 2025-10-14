Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington conducts tours during NMC 250 [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Arlington conducts tours during NMC 250

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Brent Whorton 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    251012-N-MR072-1001 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 12, 2025) Cmdr. Brianna Wildemann, executive officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS Arlington (LPD 24), speaks with guests during a tour of the ship, as part of the Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary celebrations in Philadelphia, Oct. 12. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public with the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brent Whorton)

    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
