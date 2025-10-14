USS Arlington Marches in Navy 250 Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251013-N-MR072-1074 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 13, 2025) Sailors, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), march in the Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Parade in Philadelphia, Oct. 12. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public with the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brent Whorton)