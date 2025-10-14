Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Visits Community College of Philadelphia during NMC250 [Image 5 of 6]

    Navy Medicine Visits Community College of Philadelphia during NMC250

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    251013-N-IX644-1005 (Oct. 13, 2025) PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, right, Deputy Surgeon General of the Navy, and Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Christopher Holzworth, second from left, both natives of Philadelphia, pose for a photo with Community College of Philadelphia leadership during a school visit that focused on collaboration in medicine and opportunities for Navy Medicine recruiting as part of the 250th birthday of the Navy and Marine Corps in Philadelphia, Oct. 13. For 250 years, Navy Medicine — represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals — has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

