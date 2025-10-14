Navy Medicine Visits Thomas Jefferson University during NMC250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251013-N-IX644-1002 (Oct. 13, 2025) PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, center, Deputy Surgeon General of the Navy, a native of Philadelphia, poses for a photo with Thomas Jefferson University leadership and Navy Medicine officers and hospital corpsmen during a school visit that focused on collaboration in medicine and opportunities for Navy Medicine recruiting as part of the 250th birthday of the Navy and Marine Corps in Philadelphia, Oct. 13. For 250 years, Navy Medicine — represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals — has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)