MARION, MASS. (October 17, 2025) – Cmdr. Calvin Beads, commanding officer, Navy
Talent Acquisition Group New England, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman First Class Petty Officer
Linwood Wilson, right, present All American Bowl jerseys to Tabor Academy football
players Carter Gooden, center left, and Peter Bourqua, center right, and All American
Bowl footballs to two influential teachers. NTAG New England supports NRC’s mission
in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern
New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J.
Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9365611
|VIRIN:
|251017-N-MC925-1143
|Resolution:
|4496x3001
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|MARION, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS WITH JERSEYS [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Michael Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.