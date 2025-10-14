Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS WITH JERSEYS

    NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS WITH JERSEYS

    MARION, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Cintron 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    MARION, MASS. (October 17, 2025) – Cmdr. Calvin Beads, commanding officer, Navy
    Talent Acquisition Group New England, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman First Class Petty Officer
    Linwood Wilson, right, present All American Bowl jerseys to Tabor Academy football
    players Carter Gooden, center left, and Peter Bourqua, center right, and All American
    Bowl footballs to two influential teachers. NTAG New England supports NRC’s mission
    in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern
    New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J.
    Cintron)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9365611
    VIRIN: 251017-N-MC925-1143
    Resolution: 4496x3001
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: MARION, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS WITH JERSEYS [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Michael Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS JERSEYS
    NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS WITH JERSEYS

