NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS WITH JERSEYS

MARION, MASS. (October 17, 2025) – Cmdr. Calvin Beads, commanding officer, Navy

Talent Acquisition Group New England, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman First Class Petty Officer

Linwood Wilson, right, present All American Bowl jerseys to Tabor Academy football

players Carter Gooden, center left, and Peter Bourqua, center right, and All American

Bowl footballs to two influential teachers. NTAG New England supports NRC’s mission

in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern

New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J.

Cintron)