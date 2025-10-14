Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS JERSEYS

    NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS JERSEYS

    MARION, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Cintron 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    MARION, MASS. (October 17, 2025) – Cmdr. Calvin Beads, commanding officer, Navy
    Talent Acquisition Group New England, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman First Class Petty Officer
    Linwood Wilson, center right, present All American Bowl jerseys to Tabor Academy
    football players Carter Gooden, center left, and Peter Bourqua, right, during a football
    game. NTAG New England supports NRC’s mission in Massachusetts, Connecticut,
    Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by
    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Cintron)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025
    MARION, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS JERSEYS
    NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS WITH JERSEYS

    All American Bowl
    FORGED BY THE SEA
    Navy

