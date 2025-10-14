NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS JERSEYS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MARION, MASS. (October 17, 2025) – Cmdr. Calvin Beads, commanding officer, Navy

Talent Acquisition Group New England, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman First Class Petty Officer

Linwood Wilson, center right, present All American Bowl jerseys to Tabor Academy

football players Carter Gooden, center left, and Peter Bourqua, right, during a football

game. NTAG New England supports NRC’s mission in Massachusetts, Connecticut,

Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Cintron)