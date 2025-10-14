NTAG NEW ENGLAND PRESENTS ALL AMERICAN BOWL PLAYERS JERSEYS

MARION, MASS. (October 17, 2025) – Cmdr. Calvin Beads, commanding officer, Navy
Talent Acquisition Group New England, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman First Class Petty Officer
Linwood Wilson, center right, present All American Bowl jerseys to Tabor Academy
football players Carter Gooden, center left, and Peter Bourqua, right, during a football
game. NTAG New England supports NRC’s mission in Massachusetts, Connecticut,
Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9365607
|VIRIN:
|251017-N-MC925-1137
|Location:
|MARION, MASSACHUSETTS, US
