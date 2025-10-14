Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo practices at McEntire JNGB

    Viper Demo practices at McEntire JNGB

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during an off-station practice at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., May 2, 2025. The team travels nationally and internationally, frequently engaging with the local community, to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the professionalism and technical expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 10:01
    Photo ID: 9365565
    VIRIN: 250502-F-VV695-1399
    Resolution: 4738x3152
    Size: 733.06 KB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Viper Demo practices at McEntire JNGB, by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McEntire JNGB
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    crew chief

