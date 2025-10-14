U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during an off-station practice at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., May 2, 2025. The team travels nationally and internationally, frequently engaging with the local community, to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the professionalism and technical expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 10:01
|Photo ID:
|9365565
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-VV695-1399
|Resolution:
|4738x3152
|Size:
|733.06 KB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Viper Demo practices at McEntire JNGB [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.