    Senior Master Sgt. Alicia Sobotka promotes to chief master sergeant

    Senior Master Sgt. Alicia Sobotka promotes to chief master sergeant

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen stand at attention during a promotion ceremony for Senior Master Sgt. Alicia Sobotka, 139th Airlift Wing, at Rosecrans Air National Guard base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Oct. 19, 2025. Sobotka has served at the 139th Airlift Wing since 2001. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    This work, Senior Master Sgt. Alicia Sobotka promotes to chief master sergeant, by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    AGR
    139th AW
    Air National Guard

