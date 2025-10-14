Senior Master Sgt. Alicia Sobotka promotes to chief master sergeant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Alicia Sobotka, 139th Airlift Wing, gives a speech at Rosecrans Air National Guard base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Oct. 19, 2025. Sobotka has served at the 139th Airlift Wing since 2001. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)