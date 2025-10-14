Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response [Image 8 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with 62 evacuated residents from western Alaska, Oct. 17, 2025. The C-17 aircrew transported the displaced Alaskans from Bethel to JBER during recover operations following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard as recovery operations continue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 06:39
    Photo ID: 9364539
    VIRIN: 251017-Z-HY271-1209
    Resolution: 5887x3925
    Size: 15.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response [Image 17 of 17], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    disaster response
    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download