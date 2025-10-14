AKOM continues evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response

Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with 62 evacuated residents from western Alaska, Oct. 17, 2025. The C-17 aircrew transported the displaced Alaskans from Bethel to JBER during recover operations following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard as recovery operations continue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
10.17.2025
10.18.2025
|9364533
|251017-Z-HY271-1204
|5756x3837
|14.94 MB
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|4
|2
