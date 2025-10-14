Mental health technician sets standard for future Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin White, 92nd Medical Group mental health technician, poses for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 3, 2025. The 92nd MDG provides accessible services such as mental health counseling and to promote resiliency and work-life balance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)