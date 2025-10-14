Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental health technician sets standard for future Airmen [Image 2 of 3]

    Mental health technician sets standard for future Airmen

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin White, 92nd Medical Group mental health technician, consults a patient at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 3, 2025. The 92nd MDG provides accessible services such as mental health counseling and to promote resiliency and work-life balance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 9364104
    VIRIN: 251003-F-VC982-1042
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
