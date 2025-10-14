Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Simerly visits DLA Disposition Services [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Simerly visits DLA Disposition Services

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Rob Wieland 

    DLA Disposition Services

    Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly (left), director, Defense Logistics Agency leads the Disposition Services Annual Operating Plan review Sept. 19th, at the Hart-Doyle-Inouye Center, Battle Creek, Michigan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 09:15
    Photo ID: 9363804
    VIRIN: 250919-D-SK513-1002
    Resolution: 3805x2188
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Simerly visits DLA Disposition Services [Image 3 of 3], by Rob Wieland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Simerly visits DLA Disposition Services
    Simerly visits DLA Disposition Services
    Simerly visits DLA Disposition Services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Simerly visits DLA Disposition Services

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download