Date Taken: 10.01.2025 Date Posted: 10.17.2025 09:15 Photo ID: 9363802 VIRIN: 250919-D-SK513-1004 Resolution: 6098x5504 Size: 4.63 MB Location: BATTLE CREEK, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Simerly visits DLA Disposition Services [Image 3 of 3], by Rob Wieland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.