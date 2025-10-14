307th Military Intelligence Battalion conducts change of responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jessica R. Orr Flinchum, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion (307th MIB), renders a salute during the battalion’s change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 16, 2025. The ceremony, officiated by Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and Lt. Col. Daniel S. Richard, commander of the 307th MIB, welcomed Orr Flinchum as the command’s incoming senior enlisted advisor and bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron N. Shrock, who had served in the position for the last two years. The ceremony reinforced senior enlisted authority in the Army and highlighted the support they provide to the chain of command. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)