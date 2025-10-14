Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Military Intelligence Battalion conducts change of responsibility [Image 17 of 24]

    307th Military Intelligence Battalion conducts change of responsibility

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron N. Shrock, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion (307th MIB), gives a speech during the battalion’s change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 16, 2025. The ceremony, officiated by Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and Lt. Col. Daniel S. Richard, commander of the 307th MIB, welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jessica R. Orr Flinchum as the command’s incoming senior enlisted advisor and bid farewell to Shrock, who had served in the position for the last two years. The ceremony reinforced senior enlisted authority in the Army and highlighted the support they provide to the chain of command. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 02:30
    Photo ID: 9363631
    VIRIN: 251016-A-DO858-1108
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.16 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USAG Italy
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    NATO

