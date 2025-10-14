Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators recover displaced Alaskans from Kwigillingok [Image 5 of 5]

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators recover displaced Alaskans from Kwigillingok

    KWIGILLINGOK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aviators assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, evacuate displaced Alaskans from Kwigillingok, Alaska, during recovery operations Oct. 16, 2025. Alaska Army National Guard helicopter aircrews, with the 207th Aviation, pulled residents from hard-hit Alaskan communities and transported them to Bethel for follow-on travel to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson via AKANG C-17. Following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week, the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 01:31
    Photo ID: 9363590
    VIRIN: 251016-Z-GH714-1030
    Resolution: 4206x2802
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: KWIGILLINGOK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard aviators recover displaced Alaskans from Kwigillingok [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joseph Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse
    disaster repsonse

