Alaska Army National Guard aviators recover displaced Alaskans from Kwigillingok

Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Mary Miller, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief, assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, passes a bottle of water to a child while evacuating displaced Alaskans from Kwigillingok, Alaska, during recovery operations Oct. 16, 2025. Alaska Army National Guard helicopter aircrews, with the 207th Aviation, pulled residents from hard-hit Alaskan communities and transported them to Bethel for follow-on travel to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson via AKANG C-17. Following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week, the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)