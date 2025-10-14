Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White Tigers: SOCKOR cements honor of 8240th Army Unit [Image 6 of 16]

    White Tigers: SOCKOR cements honor of 8240th Army Unit

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Donghan Kim 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A memorial stone dedicated to the 8240th Army Unit is unveiled during a ceremony at U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15, 2025. The ceremony, marked by the emplacement of the memorial stone, commemorated the 8240th AU’s sacrifices, operational achievements and significant contributions to modern special operations. Also known as the White Tigers, the 8240th AU was comprised of U.S. service members and Korean partisans, with a primary mission of gathering critical intelligence, conducting guerrilla warfare and disrupting enemy operations in support of anti-Communist efforts in North Korea during the Korean War 1950-1954.

