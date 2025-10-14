White Tigers: SOCKOR cements honor of 8240th Army Unit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea personnel, and members of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces and 8240 Veterans Association, gather at the center of the SOCKOR compound during a memorial ceremony honoring the 8240th Army Unit, Oct. 15, 2025. The ceremony, marked by the emplacement of a memorial stone, commemorated the 8240th AU’s sacrifices, operational achievements and significant contributions to modern special operations. Also known as the White Tigers, the 8240th AU was comprised of U.S. service members and Korean partisans, with a primary mission of gathering critical intelligence, conducting guerrilla warfare and disrupting enemy operations in support of anti-Communist efforts in North Korea during the Korean War 1950-1954.