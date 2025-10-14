Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department displays their awards in recognition of their 100th anniversary during an open house ceremony held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 10, 2025. The event highlighted the department’s century of service, honoring its legacy through shared stories, a commander’s address and a ceremonial cake cutting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)