U.S. Air Force Davis-Monthan Base Honor Guard departs after presenting colors at the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s 100th anniversary during an open house held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 10, 2025. The open house celebrated a century of progress and tradition as retirees returned to share their experiences and connect with today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|10.10.2025
|10.16.2025 17:02
|9363296
|251010-F-AD704-1043
|1996x3000
|1.05 MB
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|3
|0
