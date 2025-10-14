Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th Civil Engineer Fire & Emergency Services 100th Anniversary [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    355th Civil Engineer Fire &amp; Emergency Services 100th Anniversary

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Davis-Monthan Base Honor Guard departs after presenting colors at the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s 100th anniversary during an open house held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 10, 2025. The open house celebrated a century of progress and tradition as retirees returned to share their experiences and connect with today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9363296
    VIRIN: 251010-F-AD704-1043
    Resolution: 1996x3000
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Civil Engineer Fire & Emergency Services 100th Anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    355th Civil Engineer Fire &amp; Emergency Services 100th Anniversary
    355th Civil Engineer Fire &amp; Emergency Services 100th Anniversary
    355th Civil Engineer Fire &amp; Emergency Services 100th Anniversary
    355th Civil Engineer Fire &amp; Emergency Services 100th Anniversary
    355th Civil Engineer Fire &amp; Emergency Services 100th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    DMAFB
    fire
    airmen
    firefighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download