U.S. Air Force Davis-Monthan Base Honor Guard departs after presenting colors at the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s 100th anniversary during an open house held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 10, 2025. The open house celebrated a century of progress and tradition as retirees returned to share their experiences and connect with today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)