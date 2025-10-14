Date Taken: 10.07.2025 Date Posted: 10.16.2025 13:20 Photo ID: 9363071 VIRIN: 251007-A-VS149-1025 Resolution: 4906x6133 Size: 7.14 MB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Master Sgt. J.G. Miller - Instrument Repair Technician - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Anthony Pocetti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.