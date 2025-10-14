Staff Sgt. Madison Baldwin - Alto. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Pocetti)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 13:20
|Photo ID:
|9363073
|VIRIN:
|251007-A-VS149-1023
|Resolution:
|3721x4651
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Staff Sgt. Madison Baldwin - Alto Vocalist - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Anthony Pocetti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.