    AKOM supports ongoing recovery storm response in western Alaska [Image 3 of 5]

    AKOM supports ongoing recovery storm response in western Alaska

    KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Organized Militia members remove debris while supporting storm recovery operations at Kotzebue, Alaska, Oct. 14, 2025. The State Emergency Operations Center and the Alaska Organized Militia continue to coordinate response operations following the severe Typhoon Halong that struck Alaska’s West Coast. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 00:11
    Photo ID: 9362649
    VIRIN: 251014-Z-DT474-4006
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 340.01 KB
    Location: KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US
    TAGS

    disaster response
    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

