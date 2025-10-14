AKOM supports ongoing recovery storm response in western Alaska

Alaska Organized Militia members remove debris while supporting storm recovery operations at Kotzebue, Alaska, Oct. 14, 2025. The State Emergency Operations Center and the Alaska Organized Militia continue to coordinate response operations following the severe Typhoon Halong that struck Alaska’s West Coast. (Courtesy photo)
