    AKOM supports ongoing recovery storm response in western Alaska [Image 26 of 28]

    AKOM supports ongoing recovery storm response in western Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, transport Alaska Organized Militia members, gear and emergency supplies from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to Bethel, Alaska following Typhoon Halong, Oct. 15, 2025. The State Emergency Operations Center, the Alaska Organized Militia along with the U.S. Coast Guard continue to coordinate response operations following the severe storm that struck Alaska’s West Coast. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    TAGS

    disaster response
    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

