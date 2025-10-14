AKOM supports ongoing recovery storm response in western Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, transport Alaska Organized Militia members, gear and emergency supplies from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to Bethel, Alaska following Typhoon Halong, Oct. 15, 2025. The State Emergency Operations Center, the Alaska Organized Militia along with the U.S. Coast Guard continue to coordinate response operations following the severe storm that struck Alaska’s West Coast. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)