NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support personnel tours USS Billings Oct. 15, 2025, as part of Navy's 250th birthday celebration in Philadelphia.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 11:29
|Photo ID:
|9362250
|VIRIN:
|251015-D-N1901-6775
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP WSS Tours USS Billings as Part of Navy 250th Birthday Celebration in Philadelphia [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.