Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP WSS Tours USS Billings as Part of Navy 250th Birthday Celebration in Philadelphia [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP WSS Tours USS Billings as Part of Navy 250th Birthday Celebration in Philadelphia

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support personnel tours USS Billings Oct. 15, 2025, as part of Navy's 250th birthday celebration in Philadelphia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 11:29
    Photo ID: 9362250
    VIRIN: 251015-D-N1901-6775
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP WSS Tours USS Billings as Part of Navy 250th Birthday Celebration in Philadelphia [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP WSS Tours USS Billings as Part of Navy 250th Birthday Celebration in Philadelphia
    NAVSUP WSS Tours USS Billings as Part of Navy 250th Birthday Celebration in Philadelphia
    NAVSUP WSS Tours USS Billings as Part of Navy 250th Birthday Celebration in Philadelphia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download